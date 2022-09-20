Long outages are hurting industrial units badly, says TMA

KARACHI: Chairman of South Circle of the Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan, Kamran Alam, has expressed deep concern that KE has started load shedding in the industrial areas from 12 am to 6 am and KE informed that this night time load management is expected to continue till reduction in the demand of electricity. It will badly hit the economic activities of the country as well as create lot of problems for the export-oriented sectors to deliver their export order timely to their international buyers.

Alam further said that the Textile industry is the backbone of our economy and uninterrupted electricity is playing a significant role for the manufacturing of exportable goods for the international markets.

Our government from time to time takes lot of positive measures to enhance the export of this country but the load shedding by the KE for the industrial area has a huge impediment to achieve the export target which is set by the government.

We can stop the devaluation of the rupee by enhancing our exports as well as it will also help to equilibrium the trade deficit and prevent the enhancement of foreign debts, he added.

He further said the government has announced in the early days that it will install 10,000 MW green energy plant in the country to overcome the energy crises but the Ministry of Commerce put complete banned on the import of solar panels as well as allied equipment of the same which is the hampering the efforts of enhancement of production of energy in the country.

The reliable sources informed that around 300 containers are held up at Karachi ports. The MoC should take immediate positive measures to release the held up containers of solar panels and all restrictions should be removed to import the equipment of green energy as well. It will also help to reduce the import bill of furnace oil and save the precious foreign exchange.

We, on behalf of the manufacturing industry, strongly demand to the present government to exempt from load shedding to all the industrial areas of Karachi, so the economic activities may accelerate in the country and our economic condition get improvement as well as it will reduce the graph of unemployment which is the positive sign for the government and for the people of the this beloved country.

