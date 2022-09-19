China, Hong Kong stocks dip further ahead of Fed meeting outcome Zhen

AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6.1%)
FCCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.65%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
OGDC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
PAEL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.99%)
TREET 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.94%)
UNITY 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,454 Decreased By -164.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,521 Decreased By -158.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,603 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.29%)
China, Hong Kong stocks dip further ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Reuters Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 02:24pm
HONG KONG: Chinese shares tumbled for a four straight session on Monday, despite the central bank injecting liquidity, as caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week and US President Joe Biden’s views on Taiwan forced investors to remain in risk-off mode.

In Hong Kong, the tech sector’s slide weighed on the benchmark index, which hit a half-year low, with investors eyeing the risk of another big interest rate increase from the Fed.

New energy shares drag China stocks lower, Fed rate-decision jitters weigh

** The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.35%, recording a fourth-day losing streak. China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged down 0.12%.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.04%, closing at 18565.97, the lowest since March 15, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid 2.07%.

** Meanwhile, other Asian markets retreated on Monday as investors braced for a busy week with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a 100-basis-point hike in the United States.

** Biden said on Sunday in CBS News’s 60 Minutes that US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. ** Back home, China is expected to keep lending benchmarks unchanged amid yuan pressure.

** China’s central bank lowered the borrowing cost of 14-day reverse repos by 10 basis points on Monday and injected 2 billion yuan ($286.54 million) through 7-day reverse repos and another 10 billion yuan through the 14-day tenor.

** China’s August economic data overall is slightly better than expected, although the real estate market is weak, CICC said in a note, adding that the valuation of A-shares is relatively low and the market liquidity is relatively abundant, so the medium-term outlook should not be too pessimistic.

** Chinese chipmakers dropped 1.8% and computer names dropped 2.1%.

** The country’s tourism stocks rose 1.9%, and Food & Beverage stocks added 0.9%, ahead of a 7-day national holiday starting from Oct. 1.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng tech index dipped 2.07%.

** Alibaba Group tumbled 3.6% and Meituan declined 1.5%.

China stocks China’s yuan

