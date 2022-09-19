AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks remain under pressure

Recorder Review Published 19 Sep, 2022 05:45am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under pressure during the outgoing week ended on September 16, 2022 due to profit taking on investor concerns over assessment of flood damages, political noise and recent round of rupee devaluation, market participants said. The benchmark KSE-100 declined by 268.67 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 41,679.49 points.

Trading activities however improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by32.3 percent to 183.17 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 138.47 million shares. Average daily traded value on ready counter increased by 52.9 percent to Rs 7.05 billion against previous week’s average of Rs 4.61 billion.

BRIndex100 lost 17.41 points during this week to close at 4,179.03 points with average daily turnover of 145.652 million shares.

BRIndex30 however managed to close in positive at 15,578.11 points, up 356.44 points on week-on-week basis with average daily trading volumes of 100.141 million shares.

Flow-wise, Foreigners were the largest buyers with a net buy of $13.8 million and Banks ($1.3 million). While Insurance and MFs reported a net sell of $8.5 million and $3.6 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 107 billion during this week to Rs 6.854 trillion.

“Equity market performance continued to remain disappointing throughout the last week with index shedding 0.64 percent on WoW to close in at 41,679 points”, an analyst at AKD Securities said.

Despite IMF’s approval for a loan of $1.2billion, the local currency continued to loose ground against US$ during the week, depreciating by 3.7 percent on WoW to close around 237/US$ in the interbank market.

At the same time, the spread between the interbank and the open market continued to grow with US$ touching 249/US$ in the open market. SPI during the week eased off slightly with SPI index sliding by 19bps WoW in the week gone by.

Sector-wise, top performing sectors were vanaspati and allied (up 3.8 percent), Technology (up 3.6 percent), Textile Weaving (up 2.5 percent), Leasing (up 2.1 percent) and IPPs (up 1.8 percent), while the least favourite sectors were Tobacco (down 7.0 percent), Synthetic and Rayon (down 5.7 percent), Textile Spinning (down 3.6 percent), E&Ps (down 3.1 percent) and Miscellaneous (down 3.1 percent). Stock-wise, top performers in the KSE-100 were TRG (up 23.8 percent), HGFA (up 13.6 percent), JVDC (up 6.1 percent), ATLH (up 5.5 percent) and COLG (up 3.9 percent), while laggards were POL (down 13.5 percent), SHFA (down 13.2 percent), APL (down 9.1 percent), NATF (down 7.9 percent), and PAKT (down 7.1 percent).

Volume leaders were TRG (91.4 million shares), WTL (63.8 million shares) and KEL (57.5 million shares).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that Pakistan equities closed the week on a negative note at 41,679, down 269points. Profit taking was witnessed during the week resulting from the assessment of flood damages, political noise and recent round of rupee devaluation.

As per APTMA, cotton crop production losses from rain and flooding could reach to $1.5billion. Fitch Solutions’ shared its latest report on Pakistan, according to which a reduction in agri production will likely lead to higher inflation, prompting SBP to tighten its monetary policy. On the other hand, World Bank signalled a rising global recession amid higher interest rates.

Key underperformers were E&P (down 3.1 percent), Engineering (down 2.7 percent) and Textiles (down 2.5 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks remain under pressure

There will be no debt default despite floods, vows Miftah

SFD confirms one-year extension of $3bn deposit

IMF to work with international community

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, Dar at Hassan’s office

Tax expert criticises ‘overstaffed’ FBR

Profit rate by CDNS: Retrospective downward revision declared as ‘misrule’

Read more stories