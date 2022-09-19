AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Sep 19, 2022
Justice Majeed Mallick remembered on 90th birth anniversary

APP Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:42am
MIRPUR (AJK): The legal fraternity of Mirpur district on late Saturday celebrated 90th birth anniversary of former chief justice of AJK High Court former Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick (late) with the renewal of the pledge to continue his legacy of upholding the supremacy of law and justice.

Judge AJK High Court Justice Khalid Rasheed Chaudhry was the chief guest while late justice’s sons, Secretary Information AJK (Retd) Shoukat Majeed Mallick and Arshad Majeed Mallick Advocate also graced the occasion.

Born on September 15, 32 in Dadayal town of Mirpur district, former Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick served as judge of the High Court and Supreme Court of AJK and later Chief Justice of the High Court from 1978 to 1993.

Speakers, including chief guest Justice Khalid Rasheed Chaudhry, President Mirpur DBA Imtiaz Hussain Raja Advocate, President Dadayal Bar Association Ch. Munsif Hussain Advocate, President PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate, General Secretary Mirpur DBA Syed Ahsen Walliyat Advocate, late Justice Mallick’s sons and others said Justice Mallick was the staunch believer and supporter of civil liberties.

They paid rich tributes to the departed soul in acknowledgment of his life-time meritorious services in different capacities as a judge, politician, intellectual and lawyer for over 75 years of his vibrant life.

While highlighting various aspect of his life, they said Justice Mallick always advocated for maintaining the supremacy of law and justice and dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice to the aspirant.

The speakers recalled that Justice Mallick represented and raised Kashmiris’ just and principled stance on Kashmir issue, in unequivocal term, apprising the world of the significance of the peaceful solution of the much-delayed global issue.

Justice Majeed Mallick 90th birth anniversary former chief justice of AJK High Court

