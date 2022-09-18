NEPRA clarifies stance on proposed amendment in Net-Metering Regulations

KARACHI: It has come to our knowledge that misreporting is being done in the media regarding advertisement published by NEPRA on amendment in the Net Metering Regulations. At the outset it is clarified that no amendment has been made as yet and as on today NEPRA has solicited comments of the general public only.

Here it is important to highlight that the impact of above changes is only on 20,700 consumers across Pakistan who have been allowed Net Metering as per the regulations approved by NEPRA.

It is clarified that proposed amendment would not have any impact on self consumption, as well as netting off of the units. The units would be netted off as per the already approved mechanism. The amendment in the regulations only applies to the excess units sold by Net Metering Consumers. It is further clarified, that the impact of any higher cost paid on excess units would be shared by remaining consumers of the grid.

NEPRA fully supports GoP’s Solar initiative and as such NEPRA’s net metering regulations has absolutely no impact on GoP’s initiative that seems to be again misquoted in the main and social media. Moreover, the expected rate of solar mega scale procurement by the GoP will be at much cheaper rate what NEPRA is allowing to Net-metering consumers.