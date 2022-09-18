AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NEPRA clarifies stance on proposed amendment in Net-Metering Regulations

Press Release Published 18 Sep, 2022 06:05am
Follow us

KARACHI: It has come to our knowledge that misreporting is being done in the media regarding advertisement published by NEPRA on amendment in the Net Metering Regulations. At the outset it is clarified that no amendment has been made as yet and as on today NEPRA has solicited comments of the general public only.

  1. Here it is important to highlight that the impact of above changes is only on 20,700 consumers across Pakistan who have been allowed Net Metering as per the regulations approved by NEPRA.

  2. It is clarified that proposed amendment would not have any impact on self consumption, as well as netting off of the units. The units would be netted off as per the already approved mechanism. The amendment in the regulations only applies to the excess units sold by Net Metering Consumers. It is further clarified, that the impact of any higher cost paid on excess units would be shared by remaining consumers of the grid.

  3. NEPRA fully supports GoP’s Solar initiative and as such NEPRA’s net metering regulations has absolutely no impact on GoP’s initiative that seems to be again misquoted in the main and social media. Moreover, the expected rate of solar mega scale procurement by the GoP will be at much cheaper rate what NEPRA is allowing to Net-metering consumers.

  4. NEPRA welcomes input from all stakeholders and any decision in this regard would be taken after giving due consideration to the comments received form stakeholders and keeping in view the public interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nepra Net Metering Consumers

Comments

1000 characters

NEPRA clarifies stance on proposed amendment in Net-Metering Regulations

Discos’ consumers to get relief: CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa/unit positive adjustment in Aug FCA

Decision of Mohtasib: President rejects SNGPL representation

ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans worth $8.42bn

PM to visit China in first week of Nov, says minister

Malakand: IK says peacemaking responsibility of federal govt

PTI chief to give protest call within two weeks: Fawad

PM to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Complaints against corrupt taxmen: FBR issues SOP

Global, economic transformation: PM’s message has conveyed vision for SCO strategic direction: FO

SCO final statement stresses need for all sides’ commitment to JCPOA

Read more stories