Sep 16, 2022
Sports

Ex-teammate appears before judge over assault on French football star

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2022 08:51pm
VERSAILLES: A former teammate of Paris Saint-Germain player Kheira Hamraoui was brought before a judge Friday facing possible charges over an assault against the football star that rocked the women’s game in France, prosecutors said.

Aminata Diallo was arrested for the second time earlier Friday in the investigation into the attack on Hamraoui outside Paris last November, which investigators initially suggested could have been motivated by a sporting rivalry.

The re-arrest of Diallo came after four men were also detained this week in the attack on Hamraoui, in which Diallo has denied any involvement.

Two of the men have since been charged with aggravated violence, and have implicated Diallo in the attack under questioning since their arrest, a judicial source told AFP.

Hamraoui was dragged from a car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar as she returned home from a club dinner in a car being driven by Diallo on November 4, 2021.

The two players, both capped by France, were competing for the same spot in the PSG team.

Diallo, Hamraoui’s midfield rival, was detained by police immediately after the incident last November but was released pending the inquiry without being charged.

Football Kheira Hamraoui Aminata Diallo women’s game in France

