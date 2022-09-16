Germany’s armed forces must become Europe’s ‘best equipped’: Scholz

BERLIN: Germany is ready to take on a leading role in ensuring Europe’s security, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday, as he vowed to turn the country’s armed forces into the “best equipped” on the continent.

“We are making it convincingly clear: Germany is ready to take on leading responsibility for the security of our continent,” he said at an army congress.

“As the most populous country with the greatest economic power and as a country in the middle of the continent, our army must become the cornerstone of conventional defence in Europe, the best equipped force in Europe.”