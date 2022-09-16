AGL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
AVN 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 80.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
EPCL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.88%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
GTECH 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
MLCF 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.66%)
OGDC 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 18.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
TREET 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
TRG 115.45 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (5.04%)
UNITY 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
WAVES 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,167 Decreased By -10 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,444 Increased By 29 (0.19%)
KSE100 41,637 Decreased By -135.1 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,619 Decreased By -65.8 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Mushtaq Ghumman Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 09:49am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to drop some petroleum products from Schedule-1 of PPRA but furnace oil will continue to be retained to avail shorter response time and bid validity, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

This issue will be discussed by the PPRA Board in its forthcoming meeting, to be held next week.

Sharing the details, sources said, the implementation status of the subject Draft Rule 2l (A) was presented in the 63rd meeting of PPRA Board held on June 14, 2022 wherein PPRA management informed the Board that Hannan Ikram, Private Board Member in an email of May 31, 2022 pointed out that the list of petroleum products included in Schedule-l of Rule 21(A) need further justification of being included there-under as products critical to Pakistan’s security or otherwise. PPRA management further informed the Board that Hannan Ikram regretted participation in 63rdmeeting of PPRA Board whereas comments of Secretary Petroleum have already been incorporated in the draft Rule 21-A under consideration of the Board.

The Board after thorough deliberations decided that proposed Rule 21(A) shall be presented in the next meeting in the presence of Secretary Petroleum and the private Board Member for consideration of the Board.

The email containing observations of private board member on the list of petroleum products was also shared with the Secretary Petroleum in the Authority’s letter of June 22, 2022 for comments. Accordingly, Petroleum Division, in its letter of August 1, 2022 conveyed that the observations of private board member are worth consideration except for Furnace Oil (FO) which is used as alterative power generation fuel.

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

Average demand per annum of FO is low; however, it almost touches 20,000 - 25,000MT per day at peak demand season which accounts for 5-8 cargoes/ month contributing 15–20 % of total country’s power requirement. Moreover, technical and supply chain issues of other energy sources (i.e., hydel power, coal, solar, LNG and local gases), subsequently causes urgent requirement of import of furnace oil.

During the last fiscal year, total import of FO had been at about 2.2 million tons. Its import will be required till the time it is finally phased out. Longer international tender response time (30 days) sometimes results in over procurement due to fear of emergency demand and therefore, FO needs to be retained in the Schedule-I to avail shorter response time and bid validity.

Petroleum Division is; therefore, of the opinion that products listed at S. No. 2(f-j) of Schedule-1 of the proposed Rule 21(A), i.e., base oil (all groups) additives/ chemicals and allied petrochemicals products, bitumen etc., can be dropped, as their market share/ dynamics are not significant enough to disrupt the county’s supply chain. Accordingly, in accordance with the decision of PPRA Board following proposed “Rule 21(A) of Public Procurement Rules, 2004” containing mechanism for import of commodities to meet the demand-supply gap, is being presented for consideration and approval of the Board:

Rule 21(A) of Public Procurement Rules, 2004 containing mechanism for import of commodities to meet the demand-supply gap: (1) Notwithstanding anything contained in the rules, the procuring agency shall use the provisions defined in this rule for procurement of such commodities referred in the Schedule-1 due to their urgent need to be placed as a public good to meet the demand-supply gap; (2) minimum response time after the publication of the advertisement, minimum bid validity period after issuance of evaluation report, maximum period for filing grievance through electronic means after issuance of evaluation report and its subsequent redressal by the procuring agency, and minimum time for restraining from signing of the contact after issuance of the evaluation report shall be in accordance with the Schedule-1 to these rules; (3) advertisement will be published in at least two widely circulated newspapers or journals and suitable international websites including the websites of the Authority and the Procuring Agency itself;(4) single-stage two envelop bidding procedure shall be adopted for the subject procurements; (5) bidding documents shall clearly define the specifications, quality parameters, evaluation criteria and allied national or international standards of the desired commodities in addition to the specimen contact; (6) bidding documents shall be uploaded on procuring agency and Authority’s website and shall contain the tentative dates for issuance of final evaluation report and signing of contract; (7) evaluation report will be communicated to all the bidders electronically immediately after its issuance in addition to hoisting the same on procuring agency’s, as well as, the Authority’s website; and (8) If it is mentioned in the bid data sheet that the bidders may offer less quantity as required to meet the demand, the procuring agency may award the remaining quantity to the next most advantageous bidder(s), if they agree to bring the price(s) at par with the most advantageous bidder or otherwise.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PETROLEUM DIVISION PPRA petroleum products furnace oil oil products

Comments

1000 characters

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Essential commodities: Stakeholders told to avoid speculative trading

Federal govt to announce wheat MSP next month

Recovery of CVT on foreign assets: SHC asks tax authorities to comply with relevant laws

Floods to weigh on agri production: Fitch

Most budget figures to undergo fluctuations: MoEA

Future CEOs of GHCL, Genco I, II: Three names finalised

PSX e-IPO system introduced for investors, RDA holders

Current value assessed at Rs1.951bn: Rs2bn previous valuation of SIH was reasonable, CCoP told

Punjab: property transfer fee fixed at the rate of 1pc

Read more stories