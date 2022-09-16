NA speaker swears in members of PIMS association

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday administrated oath to the members of Non-Gazetted Association of PIMS.

While addressing the oath-taking ceremony, the speaker said that services of staff and professionals in PIMS for patients’ welfare are commendable.

He said that the health staff’s commitment to their professions is not rewarding in this world but it is also rewarding in the hereafter.

He encouraged and appreciated the work and services of the PIMS. He encouraged and appreciated the lower staff for their valuable services to all patients who visit PIMS.

He said that PIMS is the institution which is catering to the needs of not only Islamabad but the whole country. He also said that it has been his top priority to resolve all issues being faced by lower staff in PIMS.

While responding to the demands of staff for improving their service structure and for provision of Utility Store in their colony, the speaker extended all-out support for early resolution of their issues.

The members of newly-elected non-gazetted staff welfare organization expressed their gratitude to the speaker National Assembly for gracing their oath-taking ceremony. They also presented their issues for early resolution.

