AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
AVN 79.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.41%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
EFERT 81.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
EPCL 60.30 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.41%)
FCCL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FFL 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.85%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 78.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.05%)
PAEL 16.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.19%)
TPL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
TPLP 19.47 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.62%)
TREET 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
TRG 109.78 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (5.77%)
UNITY 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.22%)
WAVES 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 15,565 Increased By 167.6 (1.09%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 35 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,800 Increased By 42.6 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may retest resistance at $95

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 11:40am
Follow us

Brent oil may retest a resistance at $95 per barrel, a break above which may lead to a gain into $96.04-$96.99 range. Signals are rather mixed, as the rise on Wednesday does not fit into the current wave structure of the uptrend from $87.24.

The trend could be well divided into five waves, a structure that marked a reversal of the trend. However, a high of $95.80 was touched on Wednesday, explicitly indicating an extension of the uptrend.

Probably, the only explanation to such an extension could be the progress of a wave c, which started at $91.05. This wave may travel to $96.17, its 61.8% projection level.

A study on the relation of this wave to the preceding wave “a” unfortunately could not offer convincing evidence that they are mathematically correlated.

The tricky part is that this wave could be at the same time labelled as a wave b, the second wave of an irregular flat.

To bulls, the pivotal support is at $93.01, a break below which could confirm the development of a flat pattern, which suggests a target of $90.17 or a much lower level.

Brent oil may retest support at $91.78

On the daily chart, market remains sideways below the lower trendline of a bearish triangle. The bounce from the Sept.

8 low still looks like a pullback towards the triangle, which suggests a target of $67.75.

A close below the Wednesday low of $91.93 could signal a completion of the pullback and the continuation of the downtrend.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may retest resistance at $95

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500

Economy: PM’s pessimistic tone reflects grim view of situation

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

PM Shehbaz arrives in Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit

Oil falls on demand concerns, strong dollar

IHC grants bail to PTI's Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

England cricketers arrive for first Pakistan tour since 2005

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

Read more stories