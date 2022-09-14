AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Sep 14, 2022
Brent oil may retest support at $91.78

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2022 11:58am
Brent oil may retest a support at $91.78 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into $88.56-$90.17 range.

A five-wave cycle from $87.24 has peaked around $95, as confirmed by its wave structure and the fall on Tuesday. The fall consists of at least three waves.

The wave b seems to be ending around $93.77.

It will be totally reversed by a downward wave c. A break above $93.77 may lead to a gain into $95-$96.04 range. The five waves from $87.24 look impulsive.

They suggest the development of a zigzag which means the uptrend from $87.24 may extend upon the completion of the wave c.

However, such an uncommon wave pattern sometimes does appear with a one-shot bounce. The confusion could be cleared when all these small movements are zoomed out on the daily chart.

The bounce over the past few days is regarded as a pullback towards a bearish triangle, which suggests a target of $67.75.

Brent oil may end bounce below $93.77

Following the small white candle on Monday, a similar black candle appeared on Tuesday.

Together, they indicate a dissipation of the bullish momentum.

A downward wave (C) from $125.19 could be resuming towards $83.63.

