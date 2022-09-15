AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
Surge in dengue cases: CM approves setting up of disease control centre

Muhammad Saleem Published 15 Sep, 2022 06:57am
LAHORE: Expressing concern over surge in the number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday accorded approval for the establishment of a ‘Centre of Disease Control’ for the timely prevention of epidemic diseases.

The situation should be realized in time and an emergency strategy should be formulated, he said, while chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday, to review the situation and measures to control the disease. The CM asked the authorities why anti-dengue preventive measures were not taken at that time when abnormal rains were predicted.

The CM directed that rescue 1122; health and line departments should give a final shape to the Act for the proposed centre. This initiative will help in the prevention of dengue, corona, cholera, typhoid and other epidemic diseases, he noted.

The chief minister ordered anti-dengue measures on a war footing throughout the province, especially in high-risk districts. He gave in-principle approval to make permanent the temporary staff for anti-dengue and directed that a summary should be submitted as per the rules.

He also ordered to buy fogging machines and asked the secretary of the local government department to do the needful within seven days and submit a report to him. ‘I would review anti-dengue steps regularly and the deputy commissioners should hold meetings daily and reports be sent to my office,’ he said. The work should be continued even during Sundays and other holidays, he added.

Dengue patients should be given full attention in hospitals and necessary medical facilities be ensured; he stressed and ordered effective indoor and outdoor surveillance throughout Punjab, especially in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala.

Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, administrative secretaries, commissioner and DC Lahore, DG LDA, DG Rescue 1122, DG Health Services Punjab, Prof Dr Waseem Akram, dean institute of public health Lahore and others attended the meeting while commissioners, deputy commissioners, CEOs of DHAs, secretary housing (South Punjab), DG RDA and MD WASA Rawalpindi participated through video link.

