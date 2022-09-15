US corn, soybean futures fall

CHICAGO: US soybean and corn futures fell on Wednesday on a round of technical selling as traders adjusted their positions following a market rally sparked by the government’s Monday forecast for smaller-than-expected harvests.

“That was a surprising number out of the US Agriculture Department and the market reacted,” said Chris Robinson, founder of Robinson Ag Marketing. “We have had these moves that are very violent but they do not last too long. We have had some pretty big spikes up and down.” Wheat was firm, supported by an easing back in the dollar and uncertainty over an export corridor for Ukrainian grain following Moscow’s criticism of the arrangement.

Corn and soybean futures also faced pressure from a some hedging by commercial traders that made recent purchases in the cash market, Robinson added.

At 11:29 a.m. CDT (1629 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures were down 20-3/4 cents at $14.58, retreating from gains made in the overnight session after hitting resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range.

CBOT December corn was 8-3/5 cents lower at $6.84 a bushel. Resistance was noted at $7.00 a bushel, a level the contract has not traded above since June 22.

Uncertainty about the impact of a US railroads work stoppage added to the overall bearish picture. Some US railroads will halt crop shipments on Thursday.

Traders also noted concerns about a cooling global economy causing investors to exit risky positions in commodities, particularly after a sharp rally. August US inflation figures released on Tuesday fuelled bets for higher interest rates.