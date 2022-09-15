International Day of Democracy: Freedom of the press under attack, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that democracy is the best weapon for humankind to fight injustice, inequality, and polarisation with.

In his message on the eve of International Day of Democracy, the PPP chairman said freedom of the press and freedom of expression are under attack. Disinformation and harmful rumour-mongering by the vested interests and the elements of anarchy are big threats to democratic order, he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said there is a need for strengthening democratic principles of equality, inclusion and solidarity because the forces of chaos and social disintegration have replaced the mission of dictatorial and autocratic thoughts.

He said that PPP has been at the forefront for struggle to accomplish democratic aspirations of the people of Pakistan and it sacrificed its founder and first-democratically elected Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and first Muslim woman elected Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that one-man one-vote was introduced by Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who laid the foundation of plural democracy in Pakistan through a unanimous Constitution of 1973. Dictators attempted to deface the Constitution but President Asif Ali Zardari restored it through great political sagacity.

He pledged that his Party and the people of Pakistan stand for more and stronger democracy and called upon the youth to join the mainstream democratic and positive politics instead of falling prey to the venomous propagandas by anarchist elements.

