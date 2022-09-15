Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.31143 2.31100 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.81771 2.68486 2.81771 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.29257 3.16786 3.29257 0.11800
Libor 6 Month 3.83686 3.71029 3.83686 0.14788
Libor 1 Year 4.23900 4.17057 4.24557 0.22163
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments