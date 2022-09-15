AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 14, 2022)....
Published 15 Sep, 2022 05:57am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     2.31143   2.31100   2.32400   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       2.81771   2.68486   2.81771   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       3.29257   3.16786   3.29257   0.11800
Libor 6 Month       3.83686   3.71029   3.83686   0.14788
Libor 1 Year        4.23900   4.17057   4.24557   0.22163
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

