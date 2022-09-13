US oil may test support at $85.93

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $85.93 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $84.55.

A five-wave cycle from the Sept. 8 low of $81.20 has completed.

The contract is falling towards the bottom of the wave d at $85.16.

Even though five waves make up the cycle, they are mainly corrective waves, which suggest a return of the price to $85.16.

Resistance is at $87.63, a break above which could lead to a gain into $88.68-$89.57 range.

On the daily chart, wave pattern suggests an incomplete wave (C) from $104.46, which may travel into $62.89-$71.76 range.

US oil may fall into $83.70-$84.48 range

Another projection analysis on a different wave C marks a target of $73.93.

After three days’ consecutive bounce, oil seems to have lost its momentum around a resistance at $89.20.

The bounce is interpreted as a temporary retreat of bears before they launch a more destructive offensive.