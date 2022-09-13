AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Economy in a shambles

BR Research Published 13 Sep, 2022 09:00am
Follow us

The foremost and immediate concern of both SBP and MoF is to control imports and to bridge the gap between imports and exports in order to curb the current account deficit. The economy is in a state of despair and government institutions are using the tools which are not recommended in any liberal economy. This is reducing the confidence. With limited use and transmission of monetary actions and fiscal measures, the reliance is on administrative measures – such as scrutinizing almost every payment.

Many businesses are facing severe constraints in opening the L/Cs of raw materials, and spare parts etc. The dividend repatriation or other payments fate is no different. There are some informal rules to restrict imports in some sectors – such as auto and smart phones where quota is restricted to half. Many other areas are grey, and there are different shades of it. White goods manufacturers are shutting down. Textile and other players are facing problems due to machinery and parts import restrictions. And many complaints (by influencing businesspersons) are dealt on case-to-case basis. Every issue is handled ad-hoc where case to case approvals is signed from Deputy Governor Level at SBP and pushed by ministers including FM and PM.

It's completely chaotic. There are unintended consequences of importers tractions. There are fiscal implications, as half of taxes are collected at the import stage. There are job losses and inflationary consequences due to shortages. There is implication for exports as they are finding it hard to import raw material. The top exporters in the country are issuing request case by case with the FM to open the L/cs for parts and small raw materials – such as dye and buttons.

On top of it, the commodity super cycle and nose diving currency are taking the cost of production through the roof. The chief components of higher costs are energy and raw materials. In a few industries where the government sets the prices, businesses are closing (or reducing) production, as government is not increasing the prices – such as pharma. In other cases, businesses are lowering the production by themselves.

And those who wish to operate have serious constraints of working capital lines. Banks are getting more risk averse. The working capital lines are choking, and banks are not increasing them. Some have to reduce the production due to this. There are examples where businesses are closing operations as it viable for them to shut the business and absorb the fixed cost as due to growing negative gross margins, running factories is a worse-off situation. They make the commercial decisions to shut off.

All these are going to unravel in a worse form in the coming months and quarters. There would be widespread shortage of goods and services. The quality to deteriorate, as businesses are forced to cut corners. The exports volume will suffer. The job losses would be huge in the supply chain of numerous industries.

The government will lose on tax revenues, as lesser imports (and production) result in low tax collections. This will trigger contingencies in the IMF programme, and new taxes will be imposed and additional burden will be placed on already heavily taxes sectors. These all lead to further suppression of margins and reduction in production.

The restriction on imports is forcing many to move towards the black market for payment. Big players cannot import parts themselves. They go to dealers and get the material and pay the dealer. The dealer will buy dollars from the black market to pay. That will push pressure of PKR in the open market and that is pushing the PKR down in the interbank market.

On top, add the woes due to floods. The economy is simply heading towards a stage of higher fiscal deficit, high inflation, low growth, and less employment.

SBP currency economy current account deficit L/cs

Comments

1000 characters

Economy in a shambles

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Sindh still in danger, says Sherry

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

WHT on judicial allowance: FTO directs FBR to clarify legal status

CJP explains why govt opposed his nominees’ elevation

ATC extends IK’s interim bail in terrorism case

Read more stories