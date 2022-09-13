Minister denounces shortage rumours: ‘Paracetamol tablets in 50 brands available in sufficient quantity’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday while denouncing the rumours about the shortage of fever tablets has said that Paracetamol tablets in 50 brands are available in the market in sufficient quantity.

Talking to the media, he dispelled the impression of any dearth of the medicine. He said Paracetamol is available in 50 different brands and some elements by spreading false information are trying to benefit the profiteers. He said he has directed the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) to fix the prices of the raw materials being used in the production of various drugs.

He said that the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government soon after coming into power in the first phase started shortage of the medicines propaganda and then hiked the prices manifold, adding that his government is not going to allow such practices.

The minister said some politicians are creating uncertainty by giving the impression that a particular brand of the Paracetamol is not available in the market. He said they should focus on helping the people in view of devastating floods and refrain from issuing such statements that help black-marketing instead of serving the masses. He said that some elements are using drug shortage related news as a pressure tactic to force the government to increase the prices.

Meanwhile, the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination during a visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) under the chairmanship of Senator Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand has observed that the facilities being provided at PIMs are not up to standard and advised the head of departments to submit a list of problems, hurdles that they forced to face so that the committee could help the administration of the hospital in resolving it.

