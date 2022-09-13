Fawad neither accepts nor denies reports about IK’s meeting with Raphel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday neither accepted nor denied reports that Imran Khan held a secret meeting with ex-US diplomat Robin Raphel at his residence last week.

There were reports that the former prime minister held a meeting with Raphel at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, during her recent visit to Pakistan.

Speaking at a presser, Mr Chaudhry said that he did not ask Khan if he had met the ex-diplomat or not, adding “there is no issue if Robin Raphel is in Pakistan or visits this country as she has retired and has no links with the US government”.

He said that the party wants diplomatic relations with the US on an equal footing, adding “we don’t want war with the US and we acknowledge Pakistan-US relations”.

PTI leader said that the party would continue political engagement and transactions with the US government and the embassy as relations between the two countries is important for both sides.

