KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.083 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,403. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 7.612 billion, followed by DJ (PKR 4.158 billion), Gold (PKR 3.876 billion), Crude (PKR 2.427 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.37 billion), Silver (PKR 637.341 million), Platinum (PKR 489.581 million), Natural Gas (PKR 193.02 million), Copper (PKR 156.294 million), SP500 (PKR 131.108 million) and Brent (PKR 32.385 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.185 million were traded.

