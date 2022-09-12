Emmy nominees in key categories

AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
LOS ANGELES: Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Monday.

HBO's "Succession" topped the nominations list with 25, followed by "Ted Lasso" and "The White Lotus" at 20 each.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

  • 'Better Call Saul

  • 'Euphoria'

  • 'Ozark'

  • 'Severance'

  • 'Squid Game'

  • 'Stranger Things'

  • 'Succession'

  • 'Yellowjackets'

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

  • 'Abbott Elementary'

  • 'Barry'

  • 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

  • 'Hacks'

  • 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

  • 'Only Murders in the Building'

  • 'Ted Lasso'

  • 'What We Do in the Shadows'

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

  • Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'

  • Brian Cox, 'Succession'

  • Lee Jung-jae, 'Squid Game'

  • Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'

  • Adam Scott, 'Severance'

  • Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

  • Jodie Comer, 'Killing Eve'

  • Laura Linney, 'Ozark'

  • Melanie Lynskey, 'Yellowjackets'

  • Sandra Oh, 'Killing Eve'

  • Reese Witherspoon, 'The Morning Show'

  • Zendaya, 'Euphoria'

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

  • Donald Glover, 'Atlanta'

  • Bill Hader, 'Barry'

  • Nicholas Hoult, 'The Great'

  • Steve Martin, 'Only Murders in the Building'

  • Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building'

  • Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

  • Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

  • Quinta Brunson, 'Abbott Elementary'

  • Kaley Cuoco, 'The Flight Attendant'

  • Elle Fanning, 'The Great'

  • Issa Rae, 'Insecure'

  • Jean Smart, 'Hacks'

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

  • Nicholas Braun, 'Succession'

  • Billy Crudup, 'The Morning Show'

  • Kieran Culkin, 'Succession'

  • Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"

  • Matthew Macfadyen, 'Succession'

  • John Turturro, 'Severance'

  • Christopher Walken, 'Severance'

  • Oh Yeong-su, 'Squid Game'

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

  • Patricia Arquette, 'Severance'

  • Julia Garner, 'Ozark'

  • Jung Ho-yeon, 'Squid Game'

  • Christina Ricci, 'Yellowjackets'

  • Rhea Seehorn, 'Better Call Saul'

  • J. Smith-Cameron, 'Succession'

  • Sarah Snook, 'Succession'

  • Sydney Sweeney, 'Euphoria'

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

  • Anthony Carrigan, 'Barry'

  • Brett Goldstein, 'Ted Lasso'

  • Toheeb Jimoh, 'Ted Lasso'

  • Nick Mohammed, 'Ted Lasso'

  • Tony Shalhoub, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

  • Tyler James Williams, 'Abbott Elementary'

  • Henry Winkler, 'Barry'

  • Bowen Yang, 'Saturday Night Live'

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

  • Alex Borstein, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

  • Hannah Einbinder, 'Hacks'

  • Janelle James, 'Abbott Elementary'

  • Kate McKinnon, 'Saturday Night Live'

  • Sarah Niles, 'Ted Lasso'

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, 'Abbott Elementary'

  • Juno Temple, 'Ted Lasso'

  • Hannah Waddingham, 'Ted Lasso'

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

  • 'Dopesick'

  • 'The Dropout'

  • 'Inventing Anna'

  • 'Pam and Tommy'

  • 'The White Lotus'

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Colin Firth, 'The Staircase'

  • Andrew Garfield, 'Under the Banner of Heaven'

  • Oscar Isaac, 'Scenes from a Marriage'

  • Michael Keaton, 'Dopesick'

  • Himesh Patel, 'Station Eleven'

  • Sebastian Stan, 'Pam and Tommy'

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Toni Collette, 'The Staircase'

  • Julia Garner, 'Inventing Anna'

  • Lily James, 'Pam and Tommy

  • Sarah Paulson, 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

  • Margaret Qualley, 'Maid'

  • Amanda Seyfried, 'The Dropout'

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Murray Bartlett, 'The White Lotus'

  • Jake Lacy, 'The White Lotus'

  • Will Poulter, 'Dopesick'

  • Seth Rogen, "Pam and Tommy"

  • Peter Sarsgaard, 'Dopesick'

  • Michael Stuhlbarg, 'Dopesick'

  • Steve Zahn, 'The White Lotus'

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Connie Britton, 'The White Lotus'

  • Jennifer Coolidge, 'The White Lotus'

  • Alexandra Daddario, 'The White Lotus'

  • Kaitlyn Dever, 'Dopesick'

  • Natasha Rothwell, 'The White Lotus'

  • Sydney Sweeney, 'The White Lotus'

  • Mare Winningham, 'Dopesick'

Top 10 programs with most overall nominations:

  • 'Succession' - 25

  • 'Ted Lasso' - 20

  • 'The White Lotus' - 20

  • 'Hacks' - 17

  • 'Only Murders in the Building' - 17

  • 'Euphoria' - 16

  • 'Barry' - 14

  • 'Dopesick' - 14

  • 'Severance' - 14

  • 'Squid Game' - 14

