Haleem wants judicial commission to probe corruption cases in Sindh

KARACHI: Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shiekh said on Sunday that those thinking about minus one in the PTI are living in fool’s paradise.

Addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly in Karachi, he said the whole nation stands behind Imran Khan and only he could steer the country of crisis. He said, “It is high time for a minus one in PDM.”

Haleem said he had come to Sindh Assembly after 25 days. He said he spent 23 days in jail where he was treated like a terrorist. He said 27 false cases had been lodged against him since he became an MPA. He said five cases were lodged against him after the ‘regime change’.

He said he had a wound in his leg but he was not given medical treatment. He said he had personally witnessed the poor conditions of jail and he would also work for the welfare of ailing prisoners.

Haleem thanked media for its support. He said whenever he talked about the sufferings of people of Sindh he was victimised by the Sindh government. He said he had heard very disturbing stories about the plight of flood survivors in Sindh as they are still in rescue phase and their rehabilitation was yet to start.

He said despite funding of billions of rupees, Johi-Dadu MNV drain embankment could not be strengthened while Rice Canal, Hamal Lake and Manchhar Lake developed breaches. He said natural waterways like Puran Dhoro are blocked due to illegal encroachments. He said if the excess water of Manchhar Lake had been discharged before thinking of the constituency of Sindh chief minister, heavy losses could have been averted.

He said when the whole world knew about the climate change, why Sindh government stayed in deep slumber. He said diseases, including dengue were spreading fast in flood affected areas. He said recently Hunaid Lakhani also died of dengue. He said snake bite patients were being rushed to government hospitals where no facilities were available for these patients. He said all facilities were for corrupt ruling snakes.

He said plane loads of relief goods are coming every day but no one knows where they go. He said Bilawal Zardari was said to have collected Rs130 billion in just one hour, but in whose pocket those funds went as flood victims had not received a penny from this amount.

He said that JDC, Baitul Salam and other NGOs were working for the flood victims but the Sindh government was seen nowhere. He said in past Tapi used to rule Sindh and now Sharjeel Memon was discharging this job. He said Memon claimed that 172,000 tents are provided to flood affectees but in which village. He inquired where the one lakh tarpaulins and one million mosquito nets went?

He said Sindh finance department released Rs7 billion for 23 districts of Sindh but no one knows where they were spent. He said in Karachi eleven citizens were murdered within a week, but the whole police was deployed to harass him [Haleem Adil]. He said police have failed to give citizens protection. He said wheat flour is being sold at Rs105 per kilogramme. He said electricity is made costlier. Price hike is everywhere. There is no management for distributing BISP funds and poor women have to stand in long queues for hours.

He said they respect courts and would fight their cases in the courts. He said a judicial commission should be formed to probe all corruption in Sindh since 2007.

He said in Lahore, he was arrested in a kidnapping manner by more than 15 private persons, and there was a footage of this incident present; otherwise, he might had been killed at some unknown place. He said Lahore High Court declared his arrest as illegal and his staff had lodged an FIR against chairman anti-corruption department and other officers.