EFU Life wins ‘Consumers Demand Award 2022’

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Limited, leading private sector life insurance provider in Pakistan, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Consumers Demand Award 2022’ for Best Life Insurance Company at the 16th Consumers Choice Award 2021-22.

Zain Ibrahim, Senior Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer, EFU Life received the award on behalf of the company from Asadullah Larik, Additional Collector Customs Pakistan and Guest of Honor for the event. This is the 13th consecutive year that EFU Life has been conferred with Consumers Choice Award. The award reflects the company’s customer - centric approach, innovative products catering to the evolving needs of customers and the latest practices it adopts for providing superior services.

Consumers Association of Pakistan is a non-government, non-profit organization set up in 2000 to protect and educate consumers. It aims to safeguard the interest of consumers while ensuring that their needs are given a higher priority.

