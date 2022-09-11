JI slams Sindh govt over rising street crimes

KARACHI: Chief of the Karachi chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has condemned the Sindh government and the police department over their failure in curbing street crimes in the mega-city.

The JI leader was addressing a press conference on the issues of skyrocketing crimes in the city, situation of the flood-affected people and delay in local government elections despite its dire need, here on Saturday.

The JI leader said that several Karachiites have been killed in roadside robberies in the last 15 days. He added that over 4,000 cases of street crimes have been reported, which was just a tip of the iceberg.

He said that the skyrocketing increase in street crimes has shown how badly the Sindh government and the police department have failed in discharging their basic duty.

The JI leader also questioned the effectiveness of the Rangers deployment in the city and said that the paramilitary force claim that they don't have the mandate and powers to curb street crimes.

He demanded of the government to bestow upon Rangers powers and mandate to address the issue of street crimes and bring the problem to an end.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that the government portrays it in an ethnic color when Karachiites ask about the ratio of local residents deployed in Karachi.

He further said that the top cop in Sindh needs to answer how many policemen have been deployed in the city for protocol and security of so called important political personalities and their associates.

The JI Karachi chief made it clear that the entire police department needs reforms on the grass root level.

Talking about the issue of local government elections, he said the local bodies polls in Karachi are not about political point scoring, it is about basic civic needs and facilities. The burning issues of a mega city

like Karachi can not be addressed without a proper local government system, he added.

He further said that the JI has already written a letter to the judiciary in this regard and the government and its coalition partners will not be spared for depriving Karachi and Karachiites of their due rights.

He said that the JI would expose in and outside the courts to all those responsible for delaying local government elections on political grounds.

On the occasion, he appealed Karachiites to continue their support to the JI for bringing in some ease in the life of flood affected people. He also reminded the government of its obligation and responsibilities in connection with flood affected people.

The JI leader also strongly condemned the federal government over its support to the K-Electric despite its controversial conduct.

He also dubbed the conduct of the federal government towards as shameful while highlighting that the prime minister has announced to wave off fuel adjustment charges for customers of upto 300 units and just days later Miftah Ismael has clarified that the charges have just been suspended and not waved off. This was a joke and tantamount to mockery for Karachiites in the most simple words, he said.

