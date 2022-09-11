KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.311 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,262. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 6.115 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.735 billion), Crude (PKR 2.152 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.108 billion), DJ (PKR 1.174 billion), Silver (PKR 1.0567 billion), SP500 (PKR 394.778 million), Platinum (PKR 341.889 million), Natural Gas (PKR 180.75 million), Brent (PKR 42.312 million) and Copper (PKR 10.329 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.788 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022