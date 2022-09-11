Port Qasim activities

KARACHI: A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Express Athens and Cape Korita left the Port on Friday morning, while 03 more ships, Lila Shimla, Pacific Pride and Golden Denise are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 101,768 tonnes, comprising 68,227 tonnes imports cargo and 33,541 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,855` Containers (857 TEUs Imports and 998 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, RDO Concord, SG Pegasus, Sea Biscuit, Pacific Wind and Golden Denise carrying Containers, Palm oil, Coal, Steel coil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, PIBT, MW-1 and EVTL on Friday, 9th Sep-2022. Nearly, 1986 containers comprising of 995 containers import and 991 containers export were handled on Friday. The break-up of imported containers shows 345 of 20’s and 325 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 144 of 20’s and 98 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 325 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022