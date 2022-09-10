Ethnic unity and progress in the new era

(—Eleventh part of the “China in the past decade” series) Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has made overall planning of and promoted the Party’s ethnic work in the new era from the strategic perspective of adhering to and developing the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, focused on forging a strong sense of community among the Chinese people, and made historic achievements in advancing ethnic unity and progress. These achievements can be summarized from the following five aspects:

First, establishing the new thought. With the broad vision and great wisdom of a Marxist statesman, thinker and strategist, General Secretary Xi Jinping has adapted the Marxist ethnic theory to China’s realities and fine traditional Chinese culture, put forward a series of new thoughts, philosophies and strategies, and formed his important thought on strengthening and improving ethnic work.

The thought systematically explains the strategic importance, historical position, main focus, important tasks, work paradigm, rules and methods of ethnic work, and gives scientific answers to major theoretical and practical problems of how to forge a strong sense of community among the Chinese people and pool strength to realize national rejuvenation.

It profoundly expounds the rules underlying the formation and development of the Chinese national community, and reveals the bright prospects of the Chinese nation striving for a more widely recognized and united community with a shared future. With its theoretical and practical guidance and its positive global influence, the thought sets a clear direction and provides a fundamental guideline for the Party’s ethnic work in the new era.

Second, identifying the new focus. Forging a strong sense of community among the Chinese people has been taken as the main task of the Party’s ethnic work in the new era. It is the guiding principle and fundamental guideline for formulating policies and plans, a core philosophy integrated into all aspects of the work, and a fundamental criterion and an important aspect in assessing the work. The main task has made our ethnic work focus more on enhancing common ground and building the Chinese national community, and progressed the work to a new stage.

Third, taking on a new look. In the past decade, General Secretary Xi Jinping has personally conducted ethnic work, made multiple visits to ethnic minority areas, and reiterated that no ethnic group should be left behind in the country’s fight against poverty, in its building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and in its drive toward modernization. Under the care and strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, all 31.21 million people in ethnic minority areas have been lifted out of poverty.

The whole nation, ethnic minority areas included, has achieved a victory in the poverty alleviation fight, and built a moderately prosperous society in all respects. The ethnic minority groups, the places where they live, and ethnic relations have all taken on a new look.

Some ethnic groups, who entered the socialist society directly from “primitive society,” have once again realized the leapfrog development from poverty to moderate prosperity. We have seen how people now drink sweet tap water rather than bitter cellar water, and live in new brick houses rather than mud-built dwellings.

Expressways and high-speed railways are accessible, children go to nearby schools, and residents have easy access to medical services. People there all wear big smiles and are grateful to the general secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC.

Fourth, pooling new strength. In the past decade, people of all ethnic groups went through the hard work of alleviating poverty and building a moderately prosperous society, enjoyed strategic achievements made in epidemic control, and celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the centenary of the CPC’s founding. We have realized that the national rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an irresistible trend.

All of these have inspired the patriotism of all ethnic groups and the confidence and sense of pride of all Chinese people, and intensified a strong sense of community among them. The support among all ethnic groups for the country, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the CPC, and socialism with Chinese characteristics has reached an unprecedentedly high level. This can be vividly described with the phrase, “The Chinese people are a family jointly realising the Chinese Dream.”

Fifth, forming a new paradigm. Ethnic work is related to all aspects of society. The CPC Central Committee has integrated ethnic work into the five-sphere integrated plan and the four-pronged comprehensive strategy. It has formed a paradigm where ethnic work is carried out under the unified leadership of the Party Committee and managed by the government according to law, with the United Front Work Department responsible for the coordination work, ethnic work departments performing their duties, various departments making joint efforts, and the whole of society participating.

Under this paradigm, local Party committees have included ethnic work in the system of responsibility for Party building and ideological work, and in political inspections, disciplinary inspections and government performance assessments, thus forming a strong synergy on this front.

In doing so, we have ensured that people of all ethnic groups are participants, contributors, beneficiaries and judges of forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, and provided a solid political guarantee for the high-quality development of the Party’s ethnic work in the new era.

On the new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects, we will faithfully implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, forge a strong sense of community among the Chinese people, enhance the building of the Chinese national community, promote the high-quality development of the Party’s ethnic work in the new era, and contribute to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

