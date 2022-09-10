AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Hayden returns as Pak team ‘mentor’ for T-20 World Cup

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday announced that Australia great Matthew Hayden will be the Pakistan cricket team mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The decision is a continuation of Hayden’s involvement with the national men’s side after he inspired them to the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches.

Hayden will join the Pakistani side in Brisbane on 15th October, the day Pakistan arrive from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series also involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand, a PCB spokesman, said.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognized world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under. I would like to offer my gratitude to Bank Al Falah who have once again partnered with us on this appointment and hope they will remain connected with the PCB.”

Matthew Hayden said, “I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and can’t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of ‘One Nation One Passion’. I have seen how Pakistan has been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant. I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year. I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room.”

