Sep 09, 2022
Sixth successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 228.18 against US dollar

  • Investors remain concerned over expectations of a wider current account deficit as import bill balloons
Recorder Report Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 03:20pm
Pakistan’s rupee continued to sustain losses against the US dollar for the sixth successive session, settling with a depreciation of 1.21% on the last trading day of the week as expectations of a wider trade deficit kept the currency under pressure.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 228.18 after declining by Rs2.76 against the greenback. During the six trading sessions, the rupee cumulatively declined by Rs9.58 or 4.2% against the US dollar.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s rupee had sustained a fifth successive loss to settle at 225.42 after depreciating 0.82% or Rs2 against the greenback.

The fall comes despite total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increasing by $1.103 billion to $8.799 billion during the week ended September 2, 2022.

Analysts say that while an improvement in the country’s liquidity position should strengthen the local currency, import payments’ pressure and a stronger dollar will continue to keep the rupee under pressure.

“There has been an increase in imports, as demand for several goods including food items has risen after floods,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment, told Business Recorder.

“Moreover, dollar is strengthening globally, thus it is a combination of these two factors pulling the rupee downward,” he added.

The market expert was of the view that the situation would improve as Pakistan receives inflows in the form of flood aid, which will ease pressure on the local currency.

Globally, the dollar took a breather from its surging rally on Friday as markets digested yet more hawkish Fed speak, while the euro hung on to parity, helped by an outsized rate hike from the European Central Bank.

The US dollar index was down 0.25% to 109.25, just off a 20-year top of 110.79.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose on Friday supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, although crude was set for a second weekly decline as aggressive interest rate hikes and China’s COVID-19 curbs weighed on the demand outlook.

