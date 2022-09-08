AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
Fifth successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 225.42 against US dollar

  • Rupee has lost 3% of its value in the last five trading sessions
Recorder Report Published September 8, 2022 Updated September 8, 2022 03:44pm
Pakistan's rupee continued to sustain losses against the US dollar for the fifth successive session, settling with a depreciation of 0.89% on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 225.42 after declining by Rs2 against the greenback. During the five trading sessions, the rupee declined by Rs6.82 or 3% against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the fourth successive session to close at 223.42 after declining by Rs2 or 0.9% against the greenback.

The decline has been attributed to a number of factors including a strengthening dollar in the international market. Additionally, a surge in demand for the foreign currency in the local market, led by pressure from import payments, has added to rupee's weakness.

Umair Naseer, Head of Research at Topline Securities, highlighted that the dollar is strengthening against other currencies as well.

“There is also some import pressure, as the country is importing edible items in wake of floods. This is also having an impact as speculation has increased in the market,” Nasser told Business Recorder.

The analyst said the pressure on rupee would ease if oil prices drop below $80 per barrel.

“Moreover, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) funding, flows from other creditors are also in the offing which will improve the liquidity position and reduce pressure on the rupee,” he said.

Globally, the dollar continued to gain strength and hovered near a two-decade high hit in the previous session as investors looked for fresh insight on the global monetary tightening path from a European Central Bank rate decision and comments from the head of the Federal Reserve.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, edged up 0.04% to 109.73, after a peak of 110.79 on Wednesday, a level not seen since June 2002.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose nearly $1 per barrel on Thursday after dropping through key technical support levels in the previous session. An energy standoff between European nations and Russia focused investors minds on how tight fuel supply may become.

