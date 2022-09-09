SBP reserves increase by $1.103bn to $8.799bn

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $1.103 billion to $8.799 billion during the week ended on September 2, 2022.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday said that it received $1.166 billion from the IMF under its EFF programme. After accounting for external debt and other payments, the SBP reserves increased by $1.103 billion to $8.799 billion.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $14.473 billion as of September 2. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.673 billion at the end of the week.

