AGL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
AVN 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.12%)
BOP 5.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.3%)
EPCL 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.06%)
GTECH 8.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 30.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.14%)
MLCF 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.01%)
OGDC 80.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PRL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.3%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
TREET 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 93.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.91%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 89.1 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,995 Increased By 170.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,783 Increased By 73.1 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may bounce to 3,666 ringgit

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2022 10:43am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may bounce to 3,666 ringgit ($815.57) per tonne, before resuming its downtrend, as it has found a support at 3,489 ringgit.

A five-wave cycle from 4,216 ringgit completed around this support.

A bounce was triggered, extending towards the peak of the wave 4 around 3,738 ringgit. However, all past bounces during the process of the fall from 4,216 ringgit look very weak.

It is really doubtful if palm oil could bounce to 3,738 ringgit.

Most likely, it will end bounce around 3,666 ringgit.

Palm track soyoil lower; high supply, China lockdown worry linger

A break below 3,549 ringgit may be followed by a drop limited to 3,489 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the downtrend from 4,495 ringgit is riding on a wave (5), which may travel into a target zone of 2,540-2,963 ringgit, as it shows no sign of completing around 3,489 ringgit.

Even though bulls have completely lost the battle, they may launch a counter strike around the good support of 3,489 ringgit.

After so many days of black candles, a white candle is likely to appear on Friday.

Palm Oil Palm oil exports

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may bounce to 3,666 ringgit

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tons of urea on G2G basis

‘Contempt of court’: IK to be indicted on 22nd

PM to attend SCO summit

F-16 aircraft’s equipment: FO terms US decision a step in right direction

RLNG issue: expect another winter of gas shortages

GST refund case: SC suspends BHC judgment

Rs1.009bn to be transferred to Kabul for 3 Pakistani hospitals

PAC bars politicians, guests from using CMs’ helicopters

Flood damage: Power Div yet to calculate losses

Taliban to sign contract with UAE’s company

Read more stories