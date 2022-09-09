Brent oil may retest support at $87.28

Brent oil may retest a support at $87.28 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $85.21-$86.57 range.

The contract is riding on a fierce wave (3), which could travel to $83.35.

A confirmed head-and-shoulders suggests a lower target of $80.

Five smaller waves make up the wave (3).

Brent oil may rise to $96.85

A projection analysis on the current wave iii reveals a target of $84.59.

Even though these calculations generate different targets, they all point south.

A further bounce may be limited to $90.17.

A fall below $88.11 may confirm the continuation of the downtrend. On the daily chart, the downtrend looks far from complete.

A projection analysis on the wave (C) from $125.19 reveals a target of $83.63, while a triangle suggests a much lower target of $67.75.