AGL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
AVN 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.12%)
BOP 5.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.37%)
EPCL 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
GGL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.06%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 30.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.14%)
MLCF 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PRL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.3%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
TREET 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 92.93 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.83%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 89.1 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,995 Increased By 170.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,783 Increased By 73.1 (0.47%)
Spot gold signals mixed

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2022 10:40am
SINGAPORE: Signals are mixed for spot gold, as its recovery from the Thursday low of $1,702.80 looks exceptionally strong.

A flat pattern from the Sept. 1 low of $1,687.60 was thought to have completed at the Thursday high of $1,728.09.

However, the strong rise from the same day low indicates the development of a double-bottom around $1,690, which is a trend reversal pattern.

A break above $1,729 could confirm this bottom pattern and a target of $1,765. It seems that gold is rising towards $1,729.

Gold slips as dollar holds steady ahead of Powell speech, ECB rate decision

A break below $1,714 may be followed by a drop into $1,704-$1,710 range.

On the daily chart, gold looks sideways within a range of $1,686-$1,733.

An escape could suggest a direction. A break above $1,733 may lead to a gain into $1,761-$1,808 range while a break below $1,686 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $1,611.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

