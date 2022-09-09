India faces Olympic ban?

BERLIN: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) risks being banned from the Olympic Games by December if it does not resolve a number of governance and election disputes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

The IOC Executive Board also decided to postpone its session in Mumbai in May 2023 to September/October. The IOA elections were due last December but have been held up by a court case seeking to change its constitution in line with rules stipulated by the national sports code.