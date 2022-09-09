Govt committed to increasing exports to $100bn soon: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is committed to increasing Pakistan’s exports to $100 billion soon and urged the country’s chambers of commerce and industry to play their role in enhancing exports.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting held for the promotion of a conducive business environment and improvement in exports at P-Block Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

“The government will support the business community,” he said and urged the various chambers to play their role in expanding the country’s exports. The solution to Pakistan’s economic problems lay in the promotion of private sector investment and exports.

He urged the business community to adopt a market-driven approach in order to get space in the global market.

He said that the improvement of the economy is essential for the survival and security of the nation and the country’s economy should depend on earning dollars instead of spending dollars.

The minister further added that due to the recent floods the country’s economy has been badly affected but the government is committed to expediting the rehabilitation process of the flood-affected areas while stressing the business community to play their role in relief operations.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said while talking to Business Recorder that there is a need of political stability in the country to increase export.

He said that panic is created in the country due to fluctuating currency value of the dollar. He said that government should take effective measures to control the value of the dollar.

About the political stability in the country, he said that all the political parties part of the government and the opposition should sit together and address each others’ grievances to ensure a stable political environment in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022