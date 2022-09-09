Honda, Atlas groups announce Rs220m donation for flood relief

KARACHI: Atlas Group and Honda group of companies have together announced a support of Rs 220 million (approx. $1 million) as initial contribution to the flood relief effort in Pakistan.

Atlas Honda Limited, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, Honda Atlas Power Products (Private) Ltd., in Pakistan and Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in Thailand are contributing to the efforts for flood relief work that has already started.

Flood victims are being provided food boxes, shelters, tents and water filtration units through 10,000 touch points of Atlas Honda motorcycle dealers and community networks developed over 60 years of presence in the country.

In these testing times, Atlas Group, Honda and its nationwide associates and partners extend heartfelt sympathies and good wishes to the Nation and People of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022