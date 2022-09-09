AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
LHC judge refuses to sit on bench hearing Maryam’s case

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:09am
LAHORE: Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun of the Lahore High Court on Thursday refused to sit in a division bench fixed for hearing petition of Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz seeking return of her passport.

The other member of the bench was Justice Ali Baqar Najaf who referred the petition to Chief Justice for constitution of another bench. The petitioner through her petition sought return of her passport surrendered to the court after post-arrest bail was granted to her in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The petitioner contended that she wants to visit her ailing father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the United Kingdom. She further contended that it was a known fact that her father was allowed to go abroad on account of his critical health condition. He was still undergoing diagnosis process as per a medical report filed with the court.

The petitioner submitted that in absence of any charge sheet or trial, she had not been able to exercise her fundamental rights for the last about four years on account of surrender of her passport. She was in a dire need to go abroad to attend to and inquire after the health of her ailing father. She, therefore, asked the court to direct the deputy registrar (judicial) to return her passport in the interest of justice.

It may be mentioned that Maryam had already withdrew her petition filed for performing Umrah after three judges had refused to hear her petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

