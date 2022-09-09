CM forms cabinet body on privatisation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has constituted a Cabinet Committee on Privatisation, which will submit its recommendations after considering the privatisation of government properties worth over Rs100 million.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives, and Environment Protection Muhammad Basharat Raja will be the convener of the committee while Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Laghari, Excise and Taxation Minister Sardar Asif Nakai and Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan are nominated as member.

Chief Secretary and SMBR have also been nominated as ex-officio members. Chief Secretary Punjab issued a notification for the formation of Privatization Committee.

