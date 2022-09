KARACHI: Renowned philanthropist and businessman Hunaid Hussain Lakhani died on Thursday of dengue fever, family sources said.

The funeral prayer of the deceased will be held on Friday, 9th September at Masjid E Saheem, Khayaban-E-Rahat, after namaz e Jumma.

Dua for ladies will be held on Saturday, September 10th between Asr and Maghrib at 10th Street, Khayaban-E-Badar, House 66/1.

