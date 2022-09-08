AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
ANL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
AVN 76.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.22%)
EPCL 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
FCCL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FLYNG 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
GGL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.8%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PRL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
TELE 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
TRG 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
UNITY 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,176 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 15,042 Increased By 10.1 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,749 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,702 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as dollar holds steady ahead of Powell speech, ECB rate decision

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2022 11:51am
Follow us

Gold prices dipped on Thursday, as resilient dollar held close to recent highs, while cautious investors awaited comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and interest rate decision by the European Central Bank later in the day.

Spot gold inched 0.1% lower to $1,716.59 per ounce by 0609 GMT, after rising nearly 1% on Wednesday.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,728.00.

The dollar index held steady near a two-decade high touched in the previous session.

“A lot of eyes are glued to what Powell will say tonight and whether there’s any view on what the Fed will do at the end of the month,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

Gold hasn’t really regained its shine as a safe-haven with liquidations seen in exchange traded funds (ETFs) and many investors are on the sidelines because of the Fed raising interest rates, Lan added.

Powell will participate in a discussion at Cato Institute conference later in the day, which could be his final public comments before the Sept. 20-21 policy meeting.

Gold prices fall as US rate-hike bets lift dollar, bond yields

Fed officials said on Wednesday they still are not convinced that the worst of the US inflation scare has passed, hinting at continuation of the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes.

The Fed is expected to lift its policy rate by another 50 or 75 basis points this month.

Investors were also expecting a hefty rate increase from the ECB to combat soaring inflation at its policy decision at 12:15 GMT, followed by President Christine Lagarde’s news conference at 12:45 GMT.

Elsewhere, platinum fell 0.4% to $863.02 per ounce, and palladium dropped 0.3% to $2,037.47.

Silver was little changed at $18.5143.

Gold Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold slips as dollar holds steady ahead of Powell speech, ECB rate decision

Intra-day update: Rupee's fall against US dollar continues

PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Concessional power to zero-rated sectors: Qamar wants to have a word with Miftah on ‘secret’ waiver

Customs’ declaration forms: Senate panel asks MoF to stop PCAA from collecting forex info

Oil prices climb on tight supply worries

‘Human negligence’ behind massive destruction in Swat: PM

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties

Green groups demand loss and damage money ahead of COP27

US OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan

POL products’ deregulation: Ogra initiates consultative meetings with OMCs

Read more stories