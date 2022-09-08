AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
TREET 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 15,147 Increased By 114.3 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Iqra University Chairman Hunaid Lakhani passes away

  • Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader died at a hospital where he was treated for dengue
BR Web Desk Published 08 Sep, 2022 03:15pm
Follow us

Founding chancellor of Iqra University and social worker Hunaid Hussain Lakhani passed away on Thursday at the age of 49.

He died at a hospital where he was being treated for dengue, it was reported. His funeral prayers will be offered at Masjid-e-Saheem in Karachi DHA’s Khayaban-e-Rahat on Friday after Asr.

Lakhani, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and chairman of Baitul Mal Sindh, founded Iqra University in 1998 with the intention to offer international quality education. Lakhani had a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from The American Intercontinental University, USA, and was also a graduate of the Owner-President Management Program from Harvard Business School, USA, according to information on Lakhani's personal bio webpage.

He also remained associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and also founded FIXIT organization along with PTI MNA Alamgir Khan.

In a tweet, President Arif Alvi expressed his sorrow over Lakhani's demise.

"We must remember through these incidents that life is uncertain and short."

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi also expressed grief saying that Lakhani “worked extensively in various fields to uplift the lives of the masses”.

"Sad to hear about sudden demise of Hunaid Lakhani. May Allah bless his soul. Ameen," former Sindh governor Imran Ismail tweeted.

Hunaid Lakhani Iqra University

Comments

1000 characters

Iqra University Chairman Hunaid Lakhani passes away

Imran Khan’s response to IHC appears to be ‘justifying’ contempt of court: Justice Minallah

Fifth successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 225.42 against US dollar

UN Secretary General António Guterres to visit Pakistan on September 9-10

Pakistan’s energy landscape to be based on indigenous renewable sources, says Dastgir

Oil prices fall further as China extends COVID curbs

Doctors concerned for UK Queen's health: Buckingham Palace

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties

US approves $2bn military loans and grants to Ukraine, neighbors

High electricity production cost, line losses: Miftah rules out possibility of zero load-shedding

Read more stories