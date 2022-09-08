Iqra University Chairman Hunaid Lakhani passes away

Founding chancellor of Iqra University and social worker Hunaid Hussain Lakhani passed away on Thursday at the age of 49.

He died at a hospital where he was being treated for dengue, it was reported. His funeral prayers will be offered at Masjid-e-Saheem in Karachi DHA’s Khayaban-e-Rahat on Friday after Asr.

Lakhani, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and chairman of Baitul Mal Sindh, founded Iqra University in 1998 with the intention to offer international quality education. Lakhani had a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from The American Intercontinental University, USA, and was also a graduate of the Owner-President Management Program from Harvard Business School, USA, according to information on Lakhani's personal bio webpage.

He also remained associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and also founded FIXIT organization along with PTI MNA Alamgir Khan.

In a tweet, President Arif Alvi expressed his sorrow over Lakhani's demise.

"We must remember through these incidents that life is uncertain and short."

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi also expressed grief saying that Lakhani “worked extensively in various fields to uplift the lives of the masses”.

"Sad to hear about sudden demise of Hunaid Lakhani. May Allah bless his soul. Ameen," former Sindh governor Imran Ismail tweeted.