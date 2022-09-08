Maryam moves LHC for return of passport

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryum Nawaz on Wednesday approached the Lahore High Court for return of her passport surrendered in bail matter of Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The petitioner contended that she had surrendered her passport with the court after she secured her bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case four years ago.

She said respondent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed to submit the challan of the case. She said the court had allowed her bail on merit and added she could not be deprived from her fundamental rights for a long time. She therefore prayed the court to return her passport.

