Defence & Martyrs Day 6 September 2022: Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI (M) S Bt Chief of Naval Staff

TEXT: 6th September is a day of reckoning in our national history. It reminds us of the exceptional unity and unwavering resolve with which the entire nation stood behind its Armed Forces to foil brazen act of aggression by the adversary. It reverberates the unprecedented valour exhibited by our Armed Forces and selfless sacrifices made by the nation to defeat enemy's nefarious designs.

At this juncture, we acknowledge the sacrifices made by our Shuhadas and Ghazis who displayed unshakable resolve against a much larger adversary. The daring 'Operation SOMNATH' by Pakistan Navy Ships to destroy Indian radar station and shore installations at Dwarka, on the Gujrat Coast marked the uncontested dominance right from the onset of the war. PN Submarine Ghazi acted as an impenetrable shield at sea and a vital deterrent, forcing the enemy to espouse evasion and stifled the Indian Fleet within the harbour.

Pakistan Navy is entrusted with the sacred responsibility to guard maritime frontiers of the motherland. It is undertaking round the clock operations and has demonstrated its capability and vigilance in recent crises, notably by detecting, tracking and banishing adversary's submarines from our waters. In today's challenging maritime arena, Pakistan Navy has been at the forefront in ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative and independent initiatives. Pakistan Navy is also spearheading various initiatives to jump start Pakistan's Blue Economy in line with Government's renewed focus on maritime sector and is proactively playing its part, especially through systematic survey of offshore resources within our Exclusive Economic Zone to boost national economy.

Pakistan Navy is also contributing to the onerous task of nation building besides its core tasks of deterring war and ensuring maritime defence. On this day, we reaffirm our resolve and revitalize efforts to assist our countrymen afflicted by recent floods, especially those along the coast as well as interior Sindh and Balochistan, and vindicate ourselves as a resilient nation. We owe it to Allah SWT's special blessings to bestow us with the strength and fortitude to surmount all challenges courageously and cohesively while safeguarding our national security interests.

Today, all the Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Pakistan Navy Civilians, reiterate the resolve and commitment to defend our motherland with unflinching faith and entire wherewithal at our disposal.

May Allah be our Guide and Protector.

Pakistan Navy Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad

