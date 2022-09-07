AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
Pakistan should adopt Chinese model of water purification: PCJCCI

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:13am
LAHORE: Wang Zihai, the president of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce (PCJCCI), has stated that Pakistan should look to adopt the Chinese model of water purification in order to reduce the spread of waterborne diseases, which are causing a loss of up to $1.3 billion every year and are the biggest source of gastrointestinal infections.

A meeting was attended by executive members of the PCJCCI along with some Chinese officials on the PCJCCI premises.

Wang Zihai said that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss Chinese water management system and purification technology so that Pakistan could benefit from the Chinese experience. The replication of this system could overcome water diseases in Pakistan, particularly in poor cities of Sindh that are not getting access to clean water.

Ehsan Choudhry Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that China’s global fresh water sources are merely 6% whereas; they have to provide clean drinking water to 20% of the world’s population. However with years of research and exploration, China has devised a water purification system that not only enabled it to meet its water needs but also provided people with medically approved healthy water.”

Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI said that the water crisis is a global issue and now China wants to benefit the world, since Pakistan faces such a crisis particularly in Sindh and Northern Punjab it is important to introduce such plants to Pakistan. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI appreciated the opportunities and agreed that the country is in dire need of such a system.

