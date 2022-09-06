Minister criticises Imran for ‘attacking’ military institutions

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday accused the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan of attacking the country’s economy and defence institutions under the nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan.

Addressing the press conference, the minister said since the independence of Pakistan, India wants to weaken our economy and defence.

The minister said Imran Khan wants to make the appointment of COAS controversial.

Asif added that the PTI chairman during his tenure in October last year started making the matter of appointments in the armed forces a topic of public discussion.

He said we passed the no-confidence motion after his allies decided to leave him. But after that, he started targeting the forces and called them names like “neutrals” and “animals”.

Khawaja Asif, while referring to Khan’s allegations that the senior generals next in line to be the COAS are going to provide illicit protection to the misappropriations of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership, said he wanted to attack the institution.

He underscored that it was not the job of the armed forces rather they had sworn in to defend the masses and the motherland.

“There’s no commitment in their oath to defend the politicians if they do so then they will violate their own oath. Imran Khan is on record for saying that they cannot be neutral and he demanded protection from them.”

He criticised Khan for his accusations and said that it was not the PDM leadership rather he himself would need security for his corruption made in foreign funding case, ToshaKhana case, Malik Riaz gift case, and Bahria Foundation case, whereas, in the latter he had not denied the gifts received from Malik Riaz. “The Armed Forces has always defended the honour and security of the motherland for which they spill their blood. Imran Khan’s accusations are a disrespect of the sacrifices of the armed forces,” he maintained.

Recently, he said in the helicopter crash three-star general, two-star general, and other officials were martyred while serving the nation in crisis, adding, “Our history has a great number of sacrifices. Our armed forces are playing a lead role in disaster relief efforts. There are areas where civil administration cannot approach, the armed forces have committed their all-out resources for the affected population.”

He regretted that the PTI chairman was using helicopters for hours and people died waiting for five hours on rocks before getting washed away by a deluge.

He has become a security threat to Pakistan, he added.

“The process of COAS appointment is three months later but it’s the first time Imran Khan is making it controversial and his statements are enmity with the country that intend to tarnish the defence institution for political whims.”

He said the politicians should resolve their conflicts in political arenas; however, the relationship of certain institutions was linked to the national security which should not be weakened by making controversial statements.

Responding to media queries, he said legal actions would be taken against Imran Khan in the coming days but it would not have any cooked-up cases for political victimization and would also not depict political vendetta or score-settling on political grounds.

He reiterated that the media and public must avoid making the COAS’s appointment a topic of public discourse as it was the prime minister’s prerogative.

Replying to another question, he said no one denied the need for good ties with India but there are certain barricades that needed to be resolved for a holistic dialogue and peace based on mutual respect and harmony.

“There are flashpoints of massive human rights violations against Muslims like that in Palestine, Kashmir, and inside India that will have to be resolved first.”

