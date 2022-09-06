KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 05, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Seven Star Sec Fauji Bin Qasim 2,000 20.50 Total/Weighted Av 2,000 20.50 MRA Sec. Faysal Bank 10,000 27.60 Total/Weighted Av 10,000 27.60 Zafar Sec. Hub Power 1,000 65.80 Total/Weighted Av 1,000 65.80 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 13,000 ===========================================================================================

