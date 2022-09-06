KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 05, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Seven Star Sec Fauji Bin Qasim 2,000 20.50
Total/Weighted Av 2,000 20.50
MRA Sec. Faysal Bank 10,000 27.60
Total/Weighted Av 10,000 27.60
Zafar Sec. Hub Power 1,000 65.80
Total/Weighted Av 1,000 65.80
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 13,000
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments