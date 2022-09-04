AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flood relief: Alvi urges politicians to pace up efforts

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2022 05:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the leaders and politicians to further accelerate their efforts to mobilise international community, national resources, and the people of Pakistan to prioritise relief activities and alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims.

The president in his statement on Saturday emphasised for constitutional efforts to strengthen democracy through national discourse.

In his tweet, the president also said, “Politics and floods are not a zero sum situation.

The best service politicians can do is to mobilise people, priorities relief activities, encourage philanthropic, response, repair economy and continue with constitutional effort to strengthen democracy through national discourse.”

While dilating upon the analysis given by certain section of the media on his call for mobilising the nation to come to aid of the flood victims, President Alvi has said that political activities and engaging the public on national discourse and issues confronted by the nation is also an important way to motivate and encourage the public to play their role in mitigating the effects of the calamities faced by the nation.

The president once again called upon the leaders and politicians to do their best to further accelerate their efforts to mobilise the international community, and national resources and the people of Pakistan to prioritise relief activities, continue economic repair and mobilise philanthropic response to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi Pakistani Politicians flood victims flood relief Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Flood relief: Alvi urges politicians to pace up efforts

IMF report focuses on crucial threat of climate change

PM prods Discos to restore power supply on a war footing

Indus in high flood at Sindh’s three barrages

PFVA welcomes Afghan agri produce offer

Tarin criticises govt’s approach to IMF programme

30 planeloads of humanitarian aid arrive so far: FO

French envoy brings planeload of relief goods

EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni

US approves $1.1 billion in arms for Taiwan, angering China

Finance Act: LHC urged to strike down ‘tax on foreign assets’ clause

Read more stories