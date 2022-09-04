Flood relief: Alvi urges politicians to pace up efforts

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the leaders and politicians to further accelerate their efforts to mobilise international community, national resources, and the people of Pakistan to prioritise relief activities and alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims.

The president in his statement on Saturday emphasised for constitutional efforts to strengthen democracy through national discourse.

In his tweet, the president also said, “Politics and floods are not a zero sum situation.

The best service politicians can do is to mobilise people, priorities relief activities, encourage philanthropic, response, repair economy and continue with constitutional effort to strengthen democracy through national discourse.”

While dilating upon the analysis given by certain section of the media on his call for mobilising the nation to come to aid of the flood victims, President Alvi has said that political activities and engaging the public on national discourse and issues confronted by the nation is also an important way to motivate and encourage the public to play their role in mitigating the effects of the calamities faced by the nation.

The president once again called upon the leaders and politicians to do their best to further accelerate their efforts to mobilise the international community, and national resources and the people of Pakistan to prioritise relief activities, continue economic repair and mobilise philanthropic response to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims across the country.

