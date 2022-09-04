Shazia assails IK for holding rallies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Information Secretary and Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri said that the people of Pakistan are suffering and facing difficulties due to floods but the former prime minister Imran Khan was busy holding “concerts” in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Marri lashed out at Chairman Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf Imran Khan for holding “musical concerts” in such a disaster situation of floods and rains. “It was highly regrettable act and there is no word of humanity in Imran Khan’s dictionary”, she said in a statement on Saturday.

She further said that recent heavy monsoon rains and flash floods have washed away the happiness and prosperity of the poor people and more than 30 million Pakistanis have been severely affected and displaced due to the rains and floods. She told that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari collected financial assistance of Rs133 billion for rain and flood affected areas.

