AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Surveys, third-party data: Govt commits to registering 0.3m more taxpayers

Sohail Sarfraz Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government has pledged to register 0.3 million more tax payers with the help of physical surveys and withholding tax/third-party data to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This was revealed in the IMF report on the seventh and eight reviews of the extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility.

The report revealed Rs 499 billion revenue measures were taken in the budget 2022-23 to meet the annual target of Rs 7,470 billion. Out of this, direct taxes on wealth would generate additional revenue of Rs 133 billion, direct taxes on high income earners, Rs 211 billion; other direct taxes including personal income tax reforms (PIT) reforms to generate Rs 110 billion and indirect taxes measures would generate Rs 45 billion.

Non-active taxpayers: FBR urged to keep application of further tax in abeyance

Apart from measures already included in the Finance Bill 2023, the government has pledged not to launch any further tax amnesties or grant further tax exemptions or concessions through statutory regulatory orders without prior National Assembly approval and pledged to continue work on harmonization of service sales tax across provincial jurisdictions with the World Bank support.

The government has also committed to continue progress on the roll-out of track-and-trace that will create a solid basis for further revenue collection, notably from tobacco sales.

The authorities also seek to bring the service sector, notably retailers, into the tax net by making better use of data from tax collected through electricity bills on commercial connections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF income tax reforms PIT Finance Bill 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Surveys, third-party data: Govt commits to registering 0.3m more taxpayers

Aid groups warn of growing plight

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

British HC, COAS discuss regional security

OPEC+ to weigh rollover or cut at Sept 5 meeting

Govt trying to impose ad valorem tax on traders: Miftah

Domestic consumers: Power tariff adjustments will continue, IMF assured

0.2pc of GDP: Plan to achieve paltry primary surplus a welcome step: Fund

IMF resets 4 delayed SBs, sets 8 new ones

External debt to reach $140.9bn: IMF

EFF entails high fiscal risks: IMF

Read more stories